Hays County reports two new COVID-19 fatalities

The Hays County Health Department reports two new COVID-19 fatalities Aug. 4, two San Marcos males in their 70s. One was hospitalized at the time of death. The total number of fatalities in the county is 31.

The county reported 38 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 42 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 4,931, active cases in the county to 2,878 and recoveries to 2,022.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,392. Kyle and Buda have 927 and 383 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 21,802 with 43 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 111 and total current hospitalizations is 21 after four individuals were hospitalized and five were discharged.

“We want to thank everyone who continues to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Schneider said. “It’s important to recognize we are not out of the woods yet. We strongly urge all Hays County residents to stay home when possible, or if you must go out, stay distanced, wear a mask and wash your hands often.”

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

