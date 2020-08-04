Defending the First Amendment since 1911

The University Star

Menu

Hays County jail reports one new inmate COVID-19 case

A+room+in+the+Hays+County+Jail+March+11.+Photo+by+Cameron+Hubbard

Cameron Hubbard

A room in the Hays County Jail, Monday, March 11, 2019, in San Marcos.

Daniel Weeks, News Editor
August 4, 2020

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office reports one new inmate COVID-19 case in the Hays County jail Aug. 4, totaling 108 positive tests and two current active cases among inmates. Among the jail’s corrections staff and law enforcement staff there are 11 active cases.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 424, 213 and 47 tests have been administered to inmates, corrections staff and law enforcement staff, respectively. 94 inmates have recovered and 30 staff (corrections and law enforcement combined) have recovered. 24 tests are currently pending in the jail.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.


Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Flipboard share
Viewed 22 times, 22 visits today
About the Writer
Daniel Weeks, News Editor

Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor,  Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.

Leave a Comment
Navigate Left
  • An illustration with text that says "HAYS COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE" layered on top of a red background with a green coronavirus.

    Breaking

    Hays County reports two new COVID-19 fatalities

  • An illustration with text that says "HAYS COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE" layered on top of a red background with a green coronavirus.

    Breaking

    Hays County reports one new COVID-19 fatality

  • An illustration with text that says "HAYS COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE" layered on top of a red background with a green coronavirus.

    Breaking

    Hays County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 53 recoveries

  • A room in the Hays County Jail March 11. Photo by Cameron Hubbard

    Breaking

    Hays County jail reports one new inmate COVID-19 case

  • A concrete sign reads

    Breaking

    Texas State revises fee structure for online and hybrid classes

Navigate Right
Activate Search
Defending the First Amendment since 1911
Hays County jail reports one new inmate COVID-19 case