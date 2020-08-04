Hays County jail reports one new inmate COVID-19 case

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office reports one new inmate COVID-19 case in the Hays County jail Aug. 4, totaling 108 positive tests and two current active cases among inmates. Among the jail’s corrections staff and law enforcement staff there are 11 active cases.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 424, 213 and 47 tests have been administered to inmates, corrections staff and law enforcement staff, respectively. 94 inmates have recovered and 30 staff (corrections and law enforcement combined) have recovered. 24 tests are currently pending in the jail.

