Texas State introduces new parking permits

Director of Transportation Services Steven Herrera announced in an email Aug. 4 the arrival of two new parking permits for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The Fall Semester permit will allow students to park on campus for the fall semester only. This option will be available for most permit types and will be non-refundable.

Additionally, the Interior Commuter/Perimeter permit will allow students to park in the orange designated area of the new Lindsey Street parking lot as well as the commuter and perimeter parking lots. The permit will only be available as an annual permit and will be limited in quantity.

Permits are now available, must be purchased online and will become active Aug. 10. Physical permits are no longer issued for most permits. Registered license plates will become the “virtual permit,” and Parking Services will continue utilizing license plate recognition cameras on vehicles capable of scanning the permit.

