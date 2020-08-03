Bobcat volleyball announces 2020 schedule

Texas State volleyball players celebrate a victory against Coastal Carolina to win the Sunbelt Conference Championship, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State Volleyball is set to make a comeback after releasing its upcoming schedule for the 2020 season Aug. 3.

After sweeping both the regular season and postseason conference titles in 2018 and 2019, the Bobcats look to secure a three-peat under new head coach Sean Hueit who took over after the retirement of legendary head coach Karen Chisum following a 40-year coaching career.

Texas State opens the season Sep. 4th in New Orleans as part of the Tulane Invitational where the Bobcats will take on host Tulane, former conference rival SFA and Alabama.

The Bobcats home opener will feature Texas State hosting the Baylor Bears before hosting the annual Creeds and Crests Classic. This year’s tournament will feature both SMU and Texas before closing out the non-conference schedule hosting Texas A&M.

This year’s conference schedule will be different than most years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar to the Texas State Soccer conference schedule, Texas State Volleyball will only play the teams within the Sun Belt West Division: Arkansas State, Little Rock, Louisiana, Louisiana Monroe and UTA in a double round-robin schedule.

The final home game for the Bobcats will be on Nov. 8th against Arkansas State before finishing the regular season on the road Nov. 13 at ULM.

The Sun Belt Volleyball Tournament is currently scheduled for Nov. 20-22 in Troy, Alabama.

