Hays County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 53 recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reports 18 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 53 recoveries July 31, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 4,315, active cases to 2,861 and recoveries to 1,426.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,409. Kyle and Buda have 888 and 389 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 21,521 with 42 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 105 and total current hospitalizations is 25. There have been 28 fatalities in the county.

“Today’s numbers may look encouraging, but the COVID-19 pandemic is not over,” Schneider said. “It’s still critical that everyone in Hays County is working together to slow the spread. Wash your hands, wear a mask and stay distanced from others. Avoiding large groups and get-togethers is also a key method for slowing down this virus.”

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 32 times, 32 visits today