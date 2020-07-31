Texas State revises fee structure for online and hybrid classes

Texas State announced in an email July 31 revisions to the university’s fee structure for online and hybrid classes, waiving more than $7 million in fees for students.

The email states: “Texas State has revised our fee structure for online and hybrid classes to more closely mirror fees the student would have incurred had some face-to-face classes not moved to online or hybrid delivery for the fall 2020 semester.”

The changes are as follows:

• If a student has at least one face-to-face class, the $50 per-credit-hour electronic course fee will not be charged. Students will still be responsible to pay other fees normally charged when registered for a face-to-face class.

• If a student is only taking online/hybrid courses, $342 in on-campus fees will be waived and an electronic course fee of $50 per semester credit hour (SCH) will be charged. The electronic course fee provides funding for the development and maintenance of courses delivered online and has been in place for more than 15 years.

• If a student’s online/hybrid course includes a lab, the lab fees will not be assessed.

