City of San Marcos to begin utility project on University Drive

The City of San Marcos is set to begin a three-month utility project on University Drive beginning Aug. 3 – Oct. 30. The purpose of the project is to replace and upgrade the sewer line along University Drive from Moon Street to North LBJ and along North LBJ from University to Concho Street.

The City is asking citizens to look out for detour signs as the project is expected to affect traffic flow. The signs will detour traffic to Hutchinson Street for the duration of the project with Bobcat Shuttle buses using North Edward Gary to access Texas State’s campus.

For more information, visit the TXST University Drive Closure Map or the City of San Marcos University Wastewater Line Replacement web page.

