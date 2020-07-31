City of San Marcos to begin utility project on University Drive
July 31, 2020
The City of San Marcos is set to begin a three-month utility project on University Drive beginning Aug. 3 – Oct. 30. The purpose of the project is to replace and upgrade the sewer line along University Drive from Moon Street to North LBJ and along North LBJ from University to Concho Street.
The City is asking citizens to look out for detour signs as the project is expected to affect traffic flow. The signs will detour traffic to Hutchinson Street for the duration of the project with Bobcat Shuttle buses using North Edward Gary to access Texas State’s campus.
For more information, visit the TXST University Drive Closure Map or the City of San Marcos University Wastewater Line Replacement web page.
Gabriella Ybarra is the managing editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As managing editor, Gabriella manages all section staff members and oversees The Star’s editorial process. Before that, she worked as a news reporter in the news section where she covered student government and other local government and campus issues. Gabriella transferred to Texas State in the Fall of 2019 from Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, TX where she served as news editor for the student publication The Foghorn News. She is currently a senior and journalism and mass communication major with a minor in media studies.