Hays County reports three new COVID-19 fatalities

The Hays County Health Department reports three new COVID-19 fatalities July 30, a San Marcos man in his 70s, a Kyle man in his 70s and a Kyle woman in her 70s. All three were hospitalized at the time of death. The total number of fatalities in the county is 28.

The county reported 21 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 57 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 4,297, active cases to 2,896 and recoveries to 1,373.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,427. Kyle and Buda have 892 and 394 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 21,401 with 46 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 102 and total current hospitalizations is 23 after four individuals were hospitalized and one was discharged.

“With our Hays County numbers going down, people might think the virus spread is slowing or that it’s okay to relax our efforts, but that’s not the case,” Schneider said. “We need to work together as a community, and our best advice is to continue social distancing, wearing masks and washing our hands.”

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

