Texas State requests student quarantine for two weeks before fall semester

A file photo of Texas State students walking through the Quad. The university is planning to resume face-to-face instruction and campus operations July 6, the beginning of the summer II session

Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Dr. Margarita Arellano issued a list of requests in an email to students returning to campus for the fall semester, including self-quarantining for 14 days prior to returning to campus.

Arellano also asked that returning students:

Review their class schedules and speak to their advisors about any concerns.

Bring cloth face coverings, which are required on campus.

Conduct daily self-screenings for symptoms of COVID-19.

Practice social distancing and have proper hand hygiene.

These requests are in addition to the university’s Roadmap to Return and existing health and safety measures.

“These are challenging times and we must learn to stay flexible, compassionate, creative and committed as we bring our Bobcat community together,” Arellano said. “Humanity has faced adversity throughout history, and we have always come back stronger. This time will be no exception.”

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 330 times, 330 visits today