Hays County reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, 65 recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reports 31 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 65 recoveries July 29, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 4,276, active cases to 2,935 and recoveries to 1,316.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,458. Kyle and Buda have 896 and 397 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 21,297 with 43 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 98 and total current hospitalizations is 23. There have been 25 fatalities in the county.

“We’re pleased to see Hays County residents continuing to help prevent the spread of the virus, but we can’t ease up on our efforts,” Schneider said. “By working together, social distancing, wearing masks and washing our hands, we can protect ourselves and the most vulnerable in our community.”

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

