Parker Drive situation declared false alarm

According to SMPD, SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded to the Parker Drive situation with no action being needed as the caller’s information was inaccurate. Residents are now safe to leave their homes.

The San Marcos Police Department released a statement telling the public to avoid Parker Drive in the Sunset Acres neighborhood while they respond to an ongoing situation. The statement tells people in the area to stay indoors and away from windows.

AVOID IMMEDIATE AREA: Please avoid Parker Drive in the Sunset Acres neighborhood while the SMPD is responding to an ongoing situation. If you are in the area, please stay indoors and away from any windows. We will update with additional information as it occurs. pic.twitter.com/N9SysPLd9B — San Marcos (@CityofSanMarcos) July 29, 2020

