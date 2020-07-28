Texas State reports additional student COVID-19 case

Texas State’s COVID-19 dashboard reports July 28 an additional student tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the dashboard, a total of 105 students and 25 faculty and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

