Hays County reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 73 recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reports 42 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 73 recoveries July 28, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 4,245, active cases to 2,969 and recoveries to 1,251.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,489. Kyle and Buda have 894 and 401 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 21,207 with 49 tests still pending. Schneider said the department received negative test results from the Texas Department of Emergency Management between May 10 and July 26.

“The health department is working to ascertain how that information might impact our reported case numbers, including determining if new cases are those of Hays County residents,” Schneider said. “Numerous individuals from nearby counties attended the TDEM testing sites held in Hays County. Most of the tested individuals should have received their own results directly from the state, not the local health department. It may take several days for our team to cull through the new information, but once we have confirmed the data, we will report any new positive cases in an upcoming COVID-19 update.”

The total number of hospitalizations is 98 and total current hospitalizations is 23 after one individual was discharged. There have been 25 fatalities in the county.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 69 times, 69 visits today