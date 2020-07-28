City of San Marcos seeks mural art submissions

A colorful mural painted along North LBJ Drive. The City of San Marcos Mural Arts Program is requesting artist submissions for a commissioned public mural located on 297 CM Allen Parkway near the Children's Park.

The City of San Marcos Mural Arts Program is requesting artist submissions for a newly commissioned public mural for the bridge barriers located on 297 CM Allen Parkway by the Children’s Park.

The mural project aims to serve as an anti-litter and river preservation initiative to those entering the San Marcos River District. In an attempt to beautify and add character to the neighborhood, the artist selected will design a mural with an anti-littering message that reflects community values.

“This location serves as one of the gateways to the San Marcos River District, so we have a great opportunity to use the space as a reminder to keep our San Marcos River clean and our parks litter-free,” Innovation Manager Charlotte Wattigny said in a press release.

The bridge barrier walls are 127 feet across with a height ranging from 22 inches tall to 3 feet tall at each end. The painting process for the mural is scheduled to begin Sept. 2020.

Materials for the project will be supplied by the City of San Marcos and the artist stipend is $4,600. Artists interested in creating the mural must electronically submit proposals in accordance with project guidelines by 5 p.m. Aug. 10.

For more information regarding artwork proposals, visit the City of San Marcos Calls for Artists website or email Charlotte Wattigny at [email protected]

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 12 times, 12 visits today