Hays County reports one new COVID-19 fatality

The Hays County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 fatality July 27, a San Marcos woman in her 80s hospitalized at time of her death, bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 25. The numbers in this report include data collected over the weekend.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, there are 70 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 46 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 4,203, active cases to 3,000 and recoveries to 1,178.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,521. Kyle and Buda have 887 and 404 active cases, respectively.

The total number of received negative tests in the county is 21,109 with 66 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 98 and total current hospitalizations is 24 after five individuals were hospitalized.

“COVID-19 is still here and still spreading in Hays County,” Schneider said. “If you don’t need to go out, stay home. If you go out, the best course of action is frequent hand washing, wearing a mask and staying six feet apart from others.”

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control websites.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 70 times, 70 visits today