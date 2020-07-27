Gov. Abbott extends early voting for November election
July 27, 2020
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation July 27 extending the early voting period for the Nov. 3 general election by nearly a week.
Under this proclamation, early voting by personal appearance will begin Oct. 13 and continue through Oct. 30. The proclamation also expands the period in which marked mail-in ballots may be delivered in person to the early voting clerk’s office, allowing such delivery prior to as well as on Election Day.
“As we respond to COVID-19, the State of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus,” Abbott said. “By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.”
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.