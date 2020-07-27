Gov. Abbott extends early voting for November election

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation July 27 extending the early voting period for the Nov. 3 general election by nearly a week.

Under this proclamation, early voting by personal appearance will begin Oct. 13 and continue through Oct. 30. The proclamation also expands the period in which marked mail-in ballots may be delivered in person to the early voting clerk’s office, allowing such delivery prior to as well as on Election Day.

“As we respond to COVID-19, the State of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus,” Abbott said. “By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.”

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 40 times, 40 visits today