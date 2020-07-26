Hays County reports missing Kyle resident
July 26, 2020
The Hays County Sheriff’s Office reports Soraya Alexis Montoya, a 17-year-old Hispanic female, missing July 25 after she reportedly ran away from her home in Kyle.
The office says Montoya, who was recently hospitalized for “mental health issues,” is approximately 5’3”, 140 pounds, with red/auburn hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing red and white Jordan shoes and carrying a maroon Jansport backpack.
Anyone with information regarding Montoya’s whereabouts is highly encouraged to call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-8466, or submit information online at Tip Line P3tips.com or through the Hays County Sheriff’s Office app.
Jaden Edison is the editor-in-chief at The University Star and has been with The Star since the spring of 2018. As editor-in-chief, Jaden oversees and gives direction to the entire publication, makes final decisions and represents The Star at public gatherings. Before that, he held roles as a columnist, photojournalist, assistant multimedia editor and most recently multimedia editor. He has also contributed to different sections throughout his time. Throughout those experiences, Jaden has visually and aurally captured and written about everything San Marcos and Texas State-related, ranging from the annual Mermaid Promenade in downtown San Marcos to student protests in the Quad. He is currently a senior majoring in electronic media. When not doing journalism, Jaden is watching films, spending time with friends and family and debating who the greatest rapper of all time is.