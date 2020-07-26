Hays County reports missing Kyle resident

Gallery | 2 Photos Courtesy of Hays County A photo of Soraya Montoya.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office reports Soraya Alexis Montoya, a 17-year-old Hispanic female, missing July 25 after she reportedly ran away from her home in Kyle.

The office says Montoya, who was recently hospitalized for “mental health issues,” is approximately 5’3”, 140 pounds, with red/auburn hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing red and white Jordan shoes and carrying a maroon Jansport backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Montoya’s whereabouts is highly encouraged to call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-8466, or submit information online at Tip Line P3tips.com or through the Hays County Sheriff’s Office app.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 80 times, 26 visits today