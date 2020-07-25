(Photo Gallery) Student-workers adjust to campus jobs during pandemic

Despite a global pandemic and a summer filled with uncertainty, Texas State student-workers continue to show up to their respective departments for work.

To remain safe, many front desks have implemented protective countertop sneeze guards. Everyone on campus must wear face coverings when around others. Some workers have been tasked with regularly sanitizing a designated area and making sure others are also following safety protocols.

When talking to these students, they ensure they are following the safety guidelines and social distancing measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 as best as they can. This gallery depicts 7 different student workers in their respective places of work around campus.

Gallery | 7 Photos Rasika Gasti Texas State international studies senior Alexis Taylor takes count of students on a floor, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Alkek Library. Taylor makes timely rounds on each floor to make sure students in the library are wearing masks and following social distancing protocols.

