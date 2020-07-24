Hays County jail reports no new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office reported no new COVID-19 cases among inmates in the Hays County jail July 24, totaling 100 positive tests and 67 current active cases among inmates. Among the jail’s corrections staff there are 25 active cases. There are no active cases among law enforcement after three recoveries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 348, 193 and 46 tests have been administered to inmates, corrections staff and law enforcement staff, respectively. 16 inmates have recovered and 15 staff (corrections and law enforcement combined) have recovered. 76 tests are currently pending in the jail.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

