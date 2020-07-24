Hays County reports two new COVID-19 fatalities

The Hays County Health Department reports two new COVID-19 fatalities July 24, a Kyle woman in her 60s and a Kyle man in his 50s. Both were hospitalized at the time of death. The total number of fatalities in the county is 24.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, there are 42 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 55 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 4,133, active cases to 2,977 and recoveries to 1,132.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,523. Kyle and Buda have 870 and 407 active cases, respectively.

The total number of received negative tests in the county is now 20,924 with 51 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 93 and total current hospitalizations is 20 after two individuals were discharged.

“We continue to ask all Hays County residents to practice social distancing, wear masks and wash their hands frequently,” Schneider said. “If you don’t need to go out, staying at home can also help slow the spread of the virus.”

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control websites.

