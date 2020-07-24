Former soccer player goes pro for first time in program history

Forward Kaylee Davis keeps the ball away from McNeese and looks to pass the ball to her teammate in the Sept. 15 game at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Former Bobcat soccer forward Kaylee Davis signed the program’s first-ever professional contract after announcing her partnership with Serbian team ZFK Spartak July 24.

In her three years at Texas State, Davis made the record book with the second-most goals and match-winning goals in Bobcat history. Davis was awarded for her 33 goals, 14 match-winners and 212 total shots with All-Sun Belt First Team honors all three seasons.

In 2018, Davis led the team offensively to its first Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship, earning her both Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year as she tied the record for most goals in a season (18).

Outside of the conference, Davis was also recognized for her offensive leadership as Texas State’s first United Scholar All-America honoree in 2018. Davis was also named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List, the Senior CLASS Award Candidate list and the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast and Scholar All-West Team.

Davis will be joining the ZFK Spartak Blue Doves, nine-time defending champions in the Women’s SuperLiga, the premier women’s football league in Serbia. The Blue Doves, based in Subotica, Serbia, were undefeated in their 2019 campaign and have advanced to the UEFA Women’s Champions League Round of 32 for two consecutive years.

