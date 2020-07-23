Hays County reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recover

The Hays County Health Department reported 46 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 79 recoveries July 23, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 4,091, active cases to 2,992 and recoveries to 1,077.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,551. Kyle and Buda have 859 and 403 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 20,850 with 54 tests still pending. Schneider said today’s report now includes all of the negative test results from the Texas Department of Emergency Management in late June and early July, adding 8,561 negative tests to the total.

The total number of hospitalizations is 93 and total current hospitalizations is 24 after four new individuals were hospitalized. There have been 22 fatalities in the county total.

“While we are making strides toward reducing the number of new cases, Hays County residents are urged to continue practicing social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently,” Schneider said. “These simple steps can help slow the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable in our community.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 94 times, 94 visits today