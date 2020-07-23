Sun Belt Conference delays start of fall season

Texas State forward Ally Kewish prepares to strike the ball to a teammate across the field, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in a game vs. McNeese at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

The Sun Belt Conference announced the delay of the fall 2020 season until Sept. 4.

In an official statement, the Sun Belt says the delay will help conference establish protocols due to the lingering COVID-19 outbreak.

“The Sun Belt Conference and each member institution will continue to lean on the COVID-19 advisory panel, which has worked diligently to establish protocols and guidelines that will ensure the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and staff as they return to play.”

Texas State’s football and volleyball teams will currently remain unaffected while a lot of the soccer team’s non-conference schedule will be, including games against Baylor, Texas, TCU and rival UTSA.

If the Sept. 4 date stands, Bobcat soccer will now start its season off at home against the SFA Lumberjills in the annual Teal Match, an effort to raise awareness about Ovarian Cancer.

The University Star will provide more updates as they are made available.

