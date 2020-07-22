Hays County reports one new COVID-19 fatality

The Hays County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 fatality July 22, a Kyle man in his 50s who was hospitalized at time of death. The total number of fatalities in the county is 22.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the county reports 41 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 60 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 4,045, active cases to 3,024 and recoveries to 999.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,578. Kyle and Buda have 867 and 396 active cases, respectively.

The total number of received negative tests in the county is now 12,289 with 47 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 89 and total current hospitalizations are 20 after four new individuals were hospitalized and three were discharged.

“Hays County residents can work together to slow the spread of the virus,” Schneider said. “Simple, effective tactics include staying home if it’s not necessary to go out, along with wearing masks and social distancing in public.”

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

