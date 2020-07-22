(Audio Story) Protest organizers reflect on Black Lives Matter demonstrations

Angela Davis once said, “I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I can no longer accept.”

Decades later, San Marcos protest organizers have brought this quote to fruition in their own lives, going out into the streets of the community to advocate for Black lives and speak out against police brutality following the deaths George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless others.

Diereck Montes organized one of the first San Marcos protests May 29 at the Hays County Historic Courthouse following the death of Floyd. Erika Klodnicki held her protest June 5 after attending several in Austin. Malina Sutton and Kyla Finchum organized another June 10, continuing to mobilize those in the community needing a platform to speak out.

In this audio, the four organizers share their respective motivations behind organizing these protests in San Marcos, why the protests matter and ways to support the Black Lives Matter movement for those unable to physically protest.

