Hays County jail reports two new COVID-19 cases among inmates
July 21, 2020
The Hays County Sheriff’s Office reported two new inmate cases in the Hays County Jail July 21, totaling 95 positive tests and 67 current active cases among inmates. Among the jail’s corrections staff and law enforcement staff, there are 28 and three active cases, respectively.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 269, 179 and 44 tests have been administered to inmates, corrections staff and law enforcement staff respectively. 14 inmates have recovered and 9 staff have recovered. 25 tests are currently pending in the jail.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
