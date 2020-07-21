Hays County reports four new COVID-19 fatalities

The Hays County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 fatalities July 21, all residents of San Marcos. Three males were in their 50s, 60s and 80s, and the one woman was in her 80s. All were hospitalized at time of death. The total number of fatalities in the county is 21.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the county reports 25 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 57 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 4,004, active cases to 3,044 and recoveries to 939.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,600. Kyle and Buda have 862 and 398 active cases, respectively.

The total number of received negative tests in the county is now 12,213 with 52 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 85 and total current hospitalizations are 20 after one new individual was hospitalized.

“COVID-19 is still spreading. We urge everyone to continue working on slowing the spread of the virus in Hays County,” Schneider said.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

