Hays County implements burn ban

The Hays County Commissioners Court issued a burn ban effective immediately in its unincorporated areas after a recommendation from the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Outdoor burning is only to be conducted under the following circumstances:

Burning must be conducted downwind of or at least 300 feet from any structure containing sensitive receptors located on adjacent properties unless prior written approval is obtained from adjacent occupant with possessory control.

Burning shall NOT be conducted when wind is greater than 23 miles per hour.

The initiation of burning shall commence no earlier than one hour after sunrise.

Burning shall be complete on the same day not later than one hour before sunset. In cases where residua fires and/ or smoldering objects continue to emit smoke after this time, such areas shall be extinguished if the smoke from the potential to create a nuisance or traffic hazard conditions. In no case shall the extent of the burn area be allowed to burn after this time.

All outdoor burning shall be supervise at ALL times and under controlled conditions. Citizens responsible for controlled burns shall have the means to control/ extinguish the burn.

Burning shall NOT be conducted during periods of actual predicted persistent low-level humidity and dry conditions.

For campfires and other recreational and ceremonial purposes, the noncommercial preparation of food and for supplying warmth in cold weather. For recreational and ceremonial bonfires a permit must be obtained from the Hays County Fire Marshal’s Office.

To destroy diseased animals when necessary to prevent the spread of disease.

Outdoor burning of trees, brush, and other plant growth for the right of way maintenance, land clearing operations, and maintenance along water canals when no practical alternative to burning exists and when the materials are generated only from that property. The burn must not negatively affect structures containing sensitive receptors. Such burning shall be subject to the above conditions.

Violations of these guidelines are punishable as a class C misdemeanor with a maximum fine of up to $500.

Lifting of the burn ban does not authorize burning of any material that is prohibited from being burned by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Those materials include: Treated construction waste, household garbage, tires, rubber or plastic products, heavy oils, fiberglass products, oil-based materials and any material that produces excessive amounts of smoke.

