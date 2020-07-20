Hays County reports 114 new COVID-19 cases, 52 recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reported 114 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 52 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,979, active cases to 3,080 and recoveries to 882. This report includes numbers gathered over the previous weekend due to Hays County discontinuing weekend COVID-19 reports.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,627. Kyle and Buda have 868 and 409 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 12,145 with 63 tests still pending. Schneider said the number of negative tests went up by several hundred because he received new results from the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

The total number of hospitalizations is 84 and total current hospitalizations are 23 after four new individuals were hospitalized and one was discharged. There have been 17 total COVID-19-related fatalities in the county.

“Continuing to mask up, wash hands and limit unnecessary trips can have an impact on slowing the spread of the virus,” Schneider said. “However, COVID-19 is still active in our county so we need to continue to protect each other.”

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

