Public survey opens as part of SMPD chief search

City of San Marcos officials are asking for the community’s help in determining the priorities for the position of police chief and the police department through a public online survey.

The short, anonymous survey is available in English and Spanish and contains questions about department priorities, community engagement, safety and desired qualities and skills of the next chief of police. The deadline for filling out the survey is July 31.

The city expects to hire a new chief by the year’s end and has worked with recruitment agency Ralph Andersen & Associates to help with the search. The job posting may be found here and closes to applicants July 27.

