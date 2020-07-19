Missing Buda resident located safe
July 19, 2020
Update:
The Hays County Sheriff’s Office reported Tanner Weaver has been located safe. The University Star will update this story as more information is released.
Original Story July 19, 10:47 a.m.:
The Hays County Sheriff’s Office reported Tanner Weaver, a 17-year-old white male, missing after he left his Buda residence on foot at about 12:47 a.m., July 19, and did not return. Weaver, who has a serious medical condition that requires daily medication, left his medication at home.
Weaver is approximately 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and has a rash on his body. He was last seen wearing a teal/aqua color shirt, dark blue shorts and blue Under Armour shoes.
If anyone you have seen Weaver or have any information regarding his whereabouts, call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466, or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.
