(Photo Gallery) Social justice caravan parades through Hays County

Advocacy organizations Mano Amiga, Mothers 4 Black Lives and Where We Thrive organized a caravan that traveled through San Marcos, Kyle and Lockhart to shed light on local historical Ku Klux Klan activity and unify these communities in the fight for racial equality and justice.

Participants in the caravan first gathered at Eddie Durham Park to hear from Texas State English professor Dr. Elvin Holt. The caravan then heard about what speakers found to be a mishandling of arrested individuals with insufficient bail funds within the Hays County booking system and Hays County Magistrate Judge Ben Moore’s perceived lack of ethics outside the Hays County Government Center.

The Caravan made its way to Mary Kyle Hartson Park to commemorate replacing the Hays High School mascot. The social justice convoy ended outside the Caldwell County Courthouse anticipating the removal of the confederate memorial standing on the courthouse lawn.

Gallery | 8 Photos Sydney Swatsworth A participant holds a flyer listing caravan stops for the event, Friday, July 17, 2020, at an organized caravan to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

