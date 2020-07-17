SMPD searching for information on burglary suspects

The San Marcos Police Department is looking for information related to two suspects involved in burglaries at Fast Break Exxon & Shell Spirits Pit Stop. Both incidents occurred on back-to-back days in June.

SMPD asks anyone with information to contact Detective Raven at 512-753-2303 or [email protected]

