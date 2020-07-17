SMPD searching for information on burglary suspects

Police+Lights%2C+siren

Star file photo

Daniel Weeks, News Editor
July 17, 2020

The San Marcos Police Department is looking for information related to two suspects involved in burglaries at Fast Break Exxon & Shell Spirits Pit Stop. Both incidents occurred on back-to-back days in June.

SMPD asks anyone with information to contact Detective Raven at 512-753-2303 or [email protected]

 

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.


Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Flipboard share
Viewed 165 times, 27 visits today