SMPD searching for information on burglary suspects
July 17, 2020
The San Marcos Police Department is looking for information related to two suspects involved in burglaries at Fast Break Exxon & Shell Spirits Pit Stop. Both incidents occurred on back-to-back days in June.
SMPD asks anyone with information to contact Detective Raven at 512-753-2303 or [email protected]
