Hays County reports three new COVID-19 fatalities

The Hays County Health Department reported three new COVID-19-related fatalities July 17, a San Marcos man in his 70s, a San Marcos woman in her 70s and a Kyle man in his 70s. All were hospitalized at time of death. The total number of fatalities in the county is 17.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, there are 49 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,865, active cases to 3,018 and recoveries to 830.

“We’re encouraged by seeing fewer cases reported over the past several days but want to remind everyone this is far from over,” Schneider said. “COVID-19 is still very active in Hays County and we all need to help to slow the spread.”

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,640. Kyle and Buda have 827 and 381 active cases, respectively.

The total number of received negative tests in the county is now 11,197 with 52 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 80 and total current hospitalizations are 20 after two new individuals were admitted.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

