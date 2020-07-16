Hays County reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, 40 recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reported 47 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 40 recoveries July 16, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,816, active cases to 3,001 and recoveries to 801.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,641. Kyle and Buda have 815 and 377 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is 11,124 with 52 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 78 and total current hospitalizations are 22. There have been a total of 14 fatalities in the county.

“By working as a community, we can slow the spread of this virus,” Schneider said. “We continue to urge all Hays County residents to wear masks in public, wash their hands often, and stay home as much as possible. If you must go out, stay at least six feet away from others.”

