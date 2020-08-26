(Video) The Brunch Club

It’s been a while since Texas State has seen an organization like this one.

The Brunch Club is an organization making waves in San Marcos and steadily growing in popularity. It has provided a space for students of color to meet up, dress up, dance and engage in festivities.

In this short documentary, Brunch Club CEO Marcus McNeil, Chief Financial Officer Gilson Umunnakwe and Event Coordinator Nyah Pinkett weigh in on how the Brunch Club came to be, its importance and expectations for the future.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 29 times, 26 visits today