Hays County reports missing Wimberley resident
July 16, 2020
The Hays County Sheriff’s Office reported Evelyn Avendano-Acosta, a 23 year-old Hispanic female, missing after she left her Wimberley residence on foot at about 5 p.m. July 15 and did not return.
Acosta is approximately 4-foot-9 and 100 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and is approximately seven months pregnant. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, an unknown color of shorts and unknown footwear.
If you have seen Acosta or have any information regarding her whereabouts, call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466, or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.
The University Star will update this story as more information is released.
