President Trauth announces virtual town hall series from DE&I
July 16, 2020
University President Trauth announced the newly merged Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Team, now titled Institutional Inclusive Excellence, is presenting a three-part virtual town hall series for its first program.
The series is titled “Restorative Justice: Story Telling, Healing, and Transformation,” and will operate as a series of open dialogue sessions open to all Texas State students. Part I and Part II will be held from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. July 24 and Aug. 3 respectively. Part III will be held at the beginning of the fall 2020 semester.
To register or find out more information about the town hall series, visit the Restorative Town Hall Series website.
