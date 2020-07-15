Police investigate officer-involved shooting at San Marcos 7-Eleven
July 15, 2020
SMPD is assisting Texas Rangers in investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at the 7-Eleven on IH-35 and Wonder World Drive.
The incident occured at 9:26 p.m. July 15. SMPD was not involved in the incident and no officers were injured. Officials on site say the individual involved was a murder suspect from a different county.
Here at 7-Eleven on Wonder World Drive near I-35. Officials on site tell me there was a shooting that took place here. More details are being gathered. @UniversityStar pic.twitter.com/Ysl1P64UBf
— Jaden (@edisonJaden) July 16, 2020
The University Star will update this story as more information is released.
Gabriella Ybarra is the managing editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As managing editor, Gabriella manages all section staff members and oversees The Star’s editorial process. Before that, she worked as a news reporter in the news section where she covered student government and other local government and campus issues. Gabriella transferred to Texas State in the Fall of 2019 from Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, TX where she served as news editor for the student publication The Foghorn News. She is currently a senior and journalism and mass communication major with a minor in media studies.
Jaden Edison is the editor-in-chief at The University Star and has been with The Star since the spring of 2018. As editor-in-chief, Jaden oversees and gives direction to the entire publication, makes final decisions and represents The Star at public gatherings. Before that, he held roles as a columnist, photojournalist, assistant multimedia editor and most recently multimedia editor. He has also contributed to different sections throughout his time. Throughout those experiences, Jaden has visually and aurally captured and written about everything San Marcos and Texas State-related, ranging from the annual Mermaid Promenade in downtown San Marcos to student protests in the Quad. He is currently a senior majoring in electronic media. When not doing journalism, Jaden is watching films, spending time with friends and family and debating who the greatest rapper of all time is.