Police investigate officer-involved shooting at San Marcos 7-Eleven

SMPD is assisting Texas Rangers in investigating an officer-involved shooting that occured at a 7-Eleven in San Marcos.

Gabriella Ybarra, Managing Editor
July 15, 2020

SMPD is assisting Texas Rangers in investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at the 7-Eleven on IH-35 and Wonder World Drive.

The incident occured at 9:26 p.m. July 15. SMPD was not involved in the incident and no officers were injured. Officials on site say the individual involved was a murder suspect from a different county.

 

The University Star will update this story as more information is released.

 

