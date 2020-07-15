Police investigate officer-involved shooting at San Marcos 7-Eleven

SMPD is assisting Texas Rangers in investigating an officer-involved shooting that occured at a 7-Eleven in San Marcos.

SMPD is assisting Texas Rangers in investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at the 7-Eleven on IH-35 and Wonder World Drive.

The incident occured at 9:26 p.m. July 15. SMPD was not involved in the incident and no officers were injured. Officials on site say the individual involved was a murder suspect from a different county.

Here at 7-Eleven on Wonder World Drive near I-35. Officials on site tell me there was a shooting that took place here. More details are being gathered. @UniversityStar pic.twitter.com/Ysl1P64UBf — Jaden (@edisonJaden) July 16, 2020

The University Star will update this story as more information is released.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 246 times, 135 visits today