Hays County reports one new COVID-19 fatality

The Hays County Health Department reported one new COVID-19-related fatality July 15, a Mountain City man in his 70s. The total number of fatalities in the county is 14.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, there are 70 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 37 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,769, active cases to 2,974 and recoveries to 781.

“We can only slow the spread of this virus by working together but staying six feet apart,” Schneider said. “We also urge all Hays County residents to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and staying home as much as possible.”

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,632. Kyle and Buda have 803 and 375 active cases, respectively.

The total number of received negative tests in the county is now 10,997 with 66 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 78 and total current hospitalizations are 22 after three new individuals were admitted and four were discharged.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

