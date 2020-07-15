Gov. Abbott announces COVID-19 funding for local governments

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sits in a media briefing Friday, April 10, 2020, in the State Capitol. Photo courtesy of Texas governor's office.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Texas cities and counties will receive $41 million in federal funds via the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program to assist with local COVID-19 response efforts.

Local governments will use funds awarded through CESF for first responder pay, remote working equipment, personal protective gear and county jail costs associated with inmates’ medical needs.

The first round of funding, totaling $7 million, will be distributed this week. Hays County was not included in this week’s distribution. Further awards will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This funding is critical to helping local governments protect Texans and combat the spread of the virus in our communities,” Abbott said. “The State of Texas will continue to work with the federal government to help meet the needs of our cities and counties as they respond to COVID-19.”

