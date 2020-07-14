Live Updates: Hays County primary runoff election results
July 14, 2020
Editor’s Note: The Star will be providing live updates as Hays County primary runoff election results come in. We are not providing statewide results until Hays County has submitted all of its numbers.
The Republican Party ballot features the following:
- District 35 U.S. Representative: “Guillermo” William Hayward, Jenny Garcia Sharon
- District 5 State Board of Education member: Lani Popp, Robert Morrow
- District 45 State Representative: Kent “Bud” Wymore, Carrie Issac
The Democratic Party ballot features the following:
- U.S. Senator: Mary “MJ” Hegar, Royce West
- Railroad Commissioner: Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo, Chrysta Castañeda
- Hays County Democratic Party Chair: Donna Haschke, Angela “Tia Angie” Villescaz
As of 9:37 p.m.
Ballots cast: 17,031
Registered voters: 143,526
Voter turnout: 11.9%
District 35 U.S. Representative (R):
Jenny Garcia Sharon = 50.07%
“Guillermo” William Hayward = 49.93%%
District 5 State Board of Education Member (R):
Lani Popp = 74.45%
Robert Morrow = 25.55%
District 45 State Representative (R):
Kent “Bud” Wymore = 36.70%
Carrie Isaac = 63.30%
U.S. Senator (D):
Royce West = 25.12%
Mary “MJ” Hegar = 74.88%
Railroad Commissioner (D):
Chrysta Castañeda = 67.13%
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo = 32.87%
Hays County Democratic Party Chair:
Donna Haschke = 61.14%
Angela “Tia Angie” Villescaz = 38.86%
The Star will update numbers as more results come in from Hays County.
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.
Jaden Edison is the editor-in-chief at The University Star and has been with The Star since the spring of 2018. As editor-in-chief, Jaden oversees and gives direction to the entire publication, makes final decisions and represents The Star at public gatherings. Before that, he held roles as a columnist, photojournalist, assistant multimedia editor and most recently multimedia editor. He has also contributed to different sections throughout his time. Throughout those experiences, Jaden has visually and aurally captured and written about everything San Marcos and Texas State-related, ranging from the annual Mermaid Promenade in downtown San Marcos to student protests in the Quad. He is currently a senior majoring in electronic media. When not doing journalism, Jaden is watching films, spending time with friends and family and debating who the greatest rapper of all time is.