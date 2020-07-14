Live Updates: Hays County primary runoff election results

Editor’s Note: The Star will be providing live updates as Hays County primary runoff election results come in. We are not providing statewide results until Hays County has submitted all of its numbers.

The Republican Party ballot features the following:

District 35 U.S. Representative: “Guillermo” William Hayward, Jenny Garcia Sharon

“Guillermo” William Hayward, Jenny Garcia Sharon District 5 State Board of Education member: Lani Popp, Robert Morrow

Lani Popp, Robert Morrow District 45 State Representative: Kent “Bud” Wymore, Carrie Issac

The Democratic Party ballot features the following:

U.S. Senator: Mary “MJ” Hegar, Royce West

Mary “MJ” Hegar, Royce West Railroad Commissioner: Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo, Chrysta Castañeda

Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo, Chrysta Castañeda Hays County Democratic Party Chair: Donna Haschke, Angela “Tia Angie” Villescaz

As of 9:37 p.m. Ballots cast: 17,031 Registered voters: 143,526 Voter turnout: 11.9%

District 35 U.S. Representative (R):

Jenny Garcia Sharon = 50.07%

“Guillermo” William Hayward = 49.93%%

District 5 State Board of Education Member (R):

Lani Popp = 74.45%

Robert Morrow = 25.55%

District 45 State Representative (R):

Kent “Bud” Wymore = 36.70%

Carrie Isaac = 63.30%

U.S. Senator (D):

Royce West = 25.12%

Mary “MJ” Hegar = 74.88%

Railroad Commissioner (D):

Chrysta Castañeda = 67.13%

Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo = 32.87%

Hays County Democratic Party Chair:

Donna Haschke = 61.14%

Angela “Tia Angie” Villescaz = 38.86%

The Star will update numbers as more results come in from Hays County.

