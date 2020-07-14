Hays County reports two new COVID-19 fatalities

The Hays County Health Department reported two new COVID-19-related fatalities July 14, two San Marcos women, one in their 70s and the other in their 80s. The total number of fatalities in the county is 13.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, there are 56 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 51 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,699, active cases to 2,942 and recoveries to 744.

“The most effective way to slow the spread of the virus is to limit your trips, wash your hands, stay distanced from others and wear a mask when in public,” Schneider said. “We urge everyone take these simple, effective steps to protect those in our community who are most vulnerable.”

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,634. Kyle and Buda have 781 and 363 active cases, respectively.

The total number of received negative tests in the county is now 10,926 with 59 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 75 and total current hospitalizations are 23 after three new individuals were admitted.

