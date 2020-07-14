Election Day for primary runoff begins in Hays County

Star file photo

Daniel Weeks, News Editor
July 14, 2020

Election Day begins in Hays County July 14 for the primary runoff. The following polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

San Marcos:

  • Live Oak Health (formerly Hays County Health Department) 401 Broadway Street #C
  • Hays County Government Center 712 South Stagecoach Trail, Northwest Conference Rooms
  • First Baptist Church San Marcos 325 West McCarty Lane
  • Promiseland Church 1650 Lime Kiln Road
  • San Marcos Housing Authority/CM Allen Homes 820 Sturgeon Drive

Kyle, Buda, Uhland:

  • Kyle City Hall 100 West Center Street, Kyle
  • Buda City Hall 405 East Loop Street, Building 100, Buda
  • Tobias Elementary School 1005 FM 150, Kyle
  • Wallace Middle School 1500 West Center St., Kyle
  • Hays Hills Baptist Church 1401 North FM 1626 Buda
  • HCISD Transportation Main Office 2385 High Road, Uhland

Dripping Springs, Wimberley:

  • Hays County Precinct 4 Office 195 Roger Hanks Parkway, Dripping Springs
  • Belterra Center 151 Trinity Hills Drive, Austin
  • Wimberley Community Center 14068 RR 12, Wimberley

The Republican Party ballot will feature the following:

  • District 35 U.S. Representative: “Guillermo” William Hayward, Jenny Garcia Sharon
  • District 5 State Board of Education member: Lani Popp, Robert Morrow
  • District 45 State Representative: Kent “Bud” Wymore, Carrie Issac

The Democratic Party ballot will feature the following:

  • U.S. Senator: Mary “MJ” Hegar, Royce West
  • Railroad Commissioner: Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo, Chrysta Castañeda
  • Hays County Democratic Party Chair: Donna Haschke, Angela “Tia Angie” Villescaz

