Election Day for primary runoff begins in Hays County
July 14, 2020
Election Day begins in Hays County July 14 for the primary runoff. The following polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
San Marcos:
- Live Oak Health (formerly Hays County Health Department) 401 Broadway Street #C
- Hays County Government Center 712 South Stagecoach Trail, Northwest Conference Rooms
- First Baptist Church San Marcos 325 West McCarty Lane
- Promiseland Church 1650 Lime Kiln Road
- San Marcos Housing Authority/CM Allen Homes 820 Sturgeon Drive
Kyle, Buda, Uhland:
- Kyle City Hall 100 West Center Street, Kyle
- Buda City Hall 405 East Loop Street, Building 100, Buda
- Tobias Elementary School 1005 FM 150, Kyle
- Wallace Middle School 1500 West Center St., Kyle
- Hays Hills Baptist Church 1401 North FM 1626 Buda
- HCISD Transportation Main Office 2385 High Road, Uhland
Dripping Springs, Wimberley:
- Hays County Precinct 4 Office 195 Roger Hanks Parkway, Dripping Springs
- Belterra Center 151 Trinity Hills Drive, Austin
- Wimberley Community Center 14068 RR 12, Wimberley
The Republican Party ballot will feature the following:
- District 35 U.S. Representative: “Guillermo” William Hayward, Jenny Garcia Sharon
- District 5 State Board of Education member: Lani Popp, Robert Morrow
- District 45 State Representative: Kent “Bud” Wymore, Carrie Issac
The Democratic Party ballot will feature the following:
- U.S. Senator: Mary “MJ” Hegar, Royce West
- Railroad Commissioner: Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo, Chrysta Castañeda
- Hays County Democratic Party Chair: Donna Haschke, Angela “Tia Angie” Villescaz
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.