Hays County reports 88 new COVID-19 cases, 38 recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reported 88 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 38 recoveries July 13, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,643, active cases to 2,939 and recoveries to 693.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,661. Kyle and Buda have 762 and 356 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is 10,827 with 73 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 72 and total current hospitalizations are 20 after two individuals were released. There have been a total of 11 fatalities in the county.

“We are still seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases in Hays County,” Schneider said. “The Hays County Local Health Department strongly urges that everyone limit their trips and interactions with others, wear a mask and stay distanced from others in public. And hand washing is still one of the top ways to decrease the spread of the virus.”

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 66 times, 66 visits today