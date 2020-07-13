Vehicle collision results in motorcyclist fatality

A vehicle collision June 12 resulted in the death of a motorcyclist on Post Road in San Marcos.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Kolin Walker, 23. Justice of the Peace Jo Anne Prado declared him deceased at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

At approximately 4:47 p.m., the San Marcos Police Department, Fire Department and Hays County EMS were dispatched to the 1600 block of Post Road for a traffic collision involving a red 2010 Volvo S40 and a black 2004 Suzuki motorcycle.

The collision occurred after Walker, who was driving southbound on Post Road, was hit by the Volvo while it was pulling out from the parking lot of the Mosscliff Apartments on 1637 Post Road to drive northbound. There is indication that Walker was traveling above the posted speed limit.

The San Marcos Police Collision Investigation Team responded and is continuing to investigate the collision. This is the tenth traffic fatality in San Marcos in 2020.

SMPD will not be available for interviews at this time.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 434 times, 434 visits today