Hays County reports 21 new cases of COVID-19
July 12, 2020
The Hays County Health Department reported 21 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional hospitalizations July 12, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,555 and active cases to 2,889.
The current number of hospitalizations is 71 with 22 currently hospitalized.
Additional details will be provided in the July 13 update.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
