Hays County reports 21 new cases of COVID-19

The Hays County Health Department reported 21 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional hospitalizations July 12, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,555 and active cases to 2,889.

The current number of hospitalizations is 71 with 22 currently hospitalized.

Additional details will be provided in the July 13 update.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520.

