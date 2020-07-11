SMPD searching for armed robbery suspect

The San Marcos Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect who robbed Remco Insurance, located at 651 E. Hopkins Street, on June 27.

At approximately 12:22 p.m. June 27, the suspect entered Remco Insurance, brandished a handgun and demanded money from an employee. The SMPD describes the suspect as male, approximately 5 foot 4 inches to 5 foot 7 inches tall, with a deep voice and fair skin.

More details on the suspect’s appearance as well as a video of the robbery can be found on the SMPD’s Facebook post announcing the search.

SMPD asks that anyone with information on the suspect contact Detective Travis Davidson at 512-753-2315 or [email protected]

The University Star will update this story as more information is released.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 225 times, 11 visits today