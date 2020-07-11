(Audio Story) ‘Injustice Anywhere’

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” These words from Dr. King still ring true today as people from different backgrounds unite against police brutality and the discrimination of Black people in the wake of the murder of the late George Floyd.

However, with the ongoing effects of COVID-19, not everyone has the ability to participate in protests while also remaining safe and healthy.

In this audio story, Gail Fernandes, Daniel Rodriguez, Bruce Eilers and Ayana Atherley discuss alternative ways they have shown their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, along with why it has been important to do so.

