Hays County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health department reports 33 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new hospitalizations July 11, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,534. Additional details will be provided in the July 13 update.

