Defending the First Amendment since 1911

The University Star

Menu

Hays County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

An+illustration+with+text+that+says+%22HAYS+COUNTY+COVID-19+UPDATE%22+layered+on+top+of+a+red+background+with+a+green+coronavirus.

Michele Dupont

Daniel Weeks, News Editor
July 11, 2020

The Hays County Local Health department reports 33 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new hospitalizations July 11, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,534. Additional details will be provided in the July 13 update.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.


Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Flipboard share
Viewed 93 times, 4 visits today
About the Writer
Daniel Weeks, News Editor

Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor,  Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.

Leave a Comment
Navigate Left
  • An illustration with text that says "HAYS COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE" layered on top of a red background with a green coronavirus.

    Breaking

    Hays County reports 92 new COVID-19 cases, 49 recoveries

  • Texas State students walk through the university

    Breaking

    Texas State offers additional Roadmap to Return resources for students and faculty

  • Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks into a microphone.

    Breaking

    Gov. Abbott extends statewide COVID-19 disaster declaration

  • Texas State arch near the PACE center, empty of students

    Breaking

    President Trauth responds to ICE announcement on international students

  • An illustration with text that says "HAYS COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE" layered on top of a red background with a green coronavirus.

    Breaking

    Hays County reports 81 new COVID-19 cases

Navigate Right
Activate Search
Defending the First Amendment since 1911
Hays County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases